(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :On the advice of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Babar Salim Swati as Adviser to the Chief Minister on Home & Tribal Affairs with immediate effect, said a notification issued here on Monday.