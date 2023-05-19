QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Spokesman of Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Babar Yousafzai visited Quetta Civil Hospital to enquire after the health of Senator Manzoor Kakar's brother on the instructions of CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday.

On the occasion, Babar Yousafzai said, "Balochistan CM has strongly condemned the incident of the attack on Senator Manzoor Kakar's brother." He said that Bizenjo gave instructions to relevant officials to take legal action against those responsible involved in the incident.

he said that the provincial government would take all measures for the best treatment of the injured.

The CM's spokesperson expressed best wishes for Senator Manzoor Kakar's brother Malik Haji Naseer Kakar.