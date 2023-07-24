Open Menu

Babar Yousafzai Visits PDMA's Control Room

Published July 24, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister's spokesperson Babar Yousafzai on Monday visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) control room to review the recent monsoon rain situation in the province.

He was briefed by the concerned official that at least nine people died due to recent rain incident in respective areas of the province, the weather situation would be better till the next day said in the briefing.

Babar Yousafzai said that he visited the PDMA's control room on a special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in order to help people in rain-affected areas.

He said that the Balochistan government was trying hard to restore traffic in respective areas including Fort Munroe situated Punjab Road, Khuzdar to Ratu Dero Road and Binjar bridge located at Bolan which were closed due to recent heavy monsoon rain.

He said that PDMA personnel and other related organization had played an exemplary role to support people in past floods saying that personnel of PDMA remained alert to deal with unexpected situations during rain on an emergency basis.

He said that NHA did not start construction of the Binjra Bridge at Bolan which was damaged in the flood of 2022 saying that people were facing difficulties during traveling in the Bolan area due to destroying the bridge.

