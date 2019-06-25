UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baber Awan Acquitted In Nandipur Project Reference

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

Baber Awan acquitted in Nandipur project reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday acquitted two accused including former law minister Dr. Baber Awan and retired Justice Riaz Kiyani in Nandipur Power Project reference.

The court, however, dismissed the acquittal pleas of three accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shumaila Mehmood and Riaz Mehmood.

Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik announced the reserve judgment on acquittal pleas filed by five accused in above reference.

A total of seven accused had been nominated by NAB in reference.

However, the accused persons except Shahdi Rafi and Masood Chishti had filed acquittal pleas to the trial court.

The court had reserved judgment on four cases yesterday. However, the decision on Baber Awan's plea was reserved on April 26, after hearing arguments at large.

The NAB had stated in reference that the national exchequer had faced a loss of Rs27 billion due to delay in execution of Nandipur Project. The accused had committed dishonesty in their responsibilities, it stated.

