Babies Born In Flood Relief Camp In Kandhkot Given Unusual Names

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Babies born in flood relief camp in Kandhkot given unusual names

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Two newborn babies in a flood relief camp in Kandhkot, district Kashmore-Kandhkot were given unusual Names by their mothers as a symbolic representation of the havoc wreaked by floods and rain.

Mai Najma, belonging to a minority community, gave birth to a baby boy in village Ramdas in Kandhkot, who was named as 'Sailab' (flood), while another woman, Soma, hailing from the same village, gave birth to a baby girl, who was named as 'Barish' (rain).

The parents gave unconventional names to their newly-born babies so that the devastation caused by the rains and floods could be remembered in the time ahead.

