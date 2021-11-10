UrduPoint.com

Babies Infected With Rubella Face Congenital Heart Ailments, Blindness

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:54 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The babies infected with Rubella virus during pregnancy of their mothers suffer inborn heart ailments, blindness and are deaf and muted.

World Health Organization (WHO) Divisional Officer EPI, Dr Shaukat Ali, said this while sensitizing MCCI office bearers about Mealses, Rubella (MR) vaccination drive to be commenced from Nov 15 nationwide.

He stated that Rubella had more effects on pregnant women, adding that they should get themselves immunized against it before marrying to refrain from it.

He said that health department was launching two weeks anti-MR campaign whose main target was schools where kids would be vaccinated besides in community.

Kit Stations have already been identified in every UC for outreach teams where social mobilizers would bring kids from nine months to under 15 years for immunization.

50 outbreaks were reported in the country so far, Dr Shaukat said adding that the government had focused it immediately.

The kids could be vaccinated at EPI room, medical OPD at Nishtar Hospital in additional to various centre at other public and specified private hospitals of the district, he informed.

He sought MCCI help for creating awareness among traders, their relatives and acquaintances.

DHO Preventive Services (PS), Dr Ali Mehdi also briefed them about the MR campaign.

MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, said that the Chamber would extend every possible help for this noble cause.

He said that he would communicate in his circles about the drive.

MCCI Senior Vice President (SVP), M. Sohail Tufail, VP, Naveed Chughtai Ex president Shekh Fazal Elahi, Secretary General, Shafiq and others were present.

