Babri Mosque judgment exposes real face of secular India: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the decision of Babri Mosque has unveiled the face of secular India adding Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should increase pressure upon India for protection of innocent Kashmiris.In her message on social networking site twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that OIC has to play its effective and functional role for the solution of problems of Muslims that are victims of brutalities and torture across the world.To regulate a solid strategy and similar stance is needed in order to cope with persisting challenges like Islamophobia, she said.

She said legislation on international level regarding respect to Holy Books and Personalities of all religions should be necessary to stop incidents like in Norway.Such incidents should be declared as crime and responsible elements should be given punishment.She also thanked Secretary General OIC upon solidarity and support with innocent Kashmiris.She said we have to raise more voice from this forum in order to call out critical condition in the valley and basic democratic rights of Kashmiris.SAPM said that India should be pressurized to end State terrorism in occupied Kashmir, besides human rights violations and inhuman restrictions forthwith.