UrduPoint.com

BA/BSC (ADA/ADS) Supplementary Exams To Start On 5 October: UoT

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

BA/BSC (ADA/ADS) supplementary exams to start on 5 October: UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Controller of Examinations, University of Turbat (UOT) on Monday announced that the BA/BSc (ADA/ADS) Supplementary Examinations 2021 would start from 5th October 2022.

The UOT's notification said the candidates of BA/B.Sc. (ADA/ADS) supplementary examinations 2021, belonging to Government Ata Shad Degree College, Turbat, Government Girls Degree College Turbat, Government Boys Degree College Gwadar, Government Girls Degree College Gwadar, and Government Girls Degree College Panjgur are hereby informed that their examinations would be held from 5th October 2022.

"All candidates can get their roll number slips from the office of their respective colleges", the notification said.

It asked the students to bring their original roll number slip and original identity card with them to appear in the examinations; otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the examination centers.

For more information, the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Conduct) Branch can be contacted on this number (0852-400510) during office hours,' it maintained.

Related Topics

Gwadar Turbat Panjgur October All From Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

38 minutes ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

4 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

4 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.