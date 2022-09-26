BA/BSC (ADA/ADS) supplementary exams to start on 5 October: UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Controller of Examinations, University of Turbat (UOT) on Monday announced that the BA/BSc (ADA/ADS) Supplementary Examinations 2021 would start from 5th October 2022.

The UOT's notification said the candidates of BA/B.Sc. (ADA/ADS) supplementary examinations 2021, belonging to Government Ata Shad Degree College, Turbat, Government Girls Degree College Turbat, Government Boys Degree College Gwadar, Government Girls Degree College Gwadar, and Government Girls Degree College Panjgur are hereby informed that their examinations would be held from 5th October 2022.

"All candidates can get their roll number slips from the office of their respective colleges", the notification said.

It asked the students to bring their original roll number slip and original identity card with them to appear in the examinations; otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the examination centers.

For more information, the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Conduct) Branch can be contacted on this number (0852-400510) during office hours,' it maintained.