BA/B.Sc online exams from Aug 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab University Controller of Examinations, Muhammad Rauf Nawaz has said that the online examinations of B.A./B.Sc./Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-II of University of the Punjab, Lahore will commence from August 5, 2020.

In a press release issued here on Friday, he said date sheet and roll number slips have been made available on website www.pu.edu.pk.

The Controller Examination further said the Roll Number slips of regular students of Affiliated Colleges have been sent via email on college email addresses, adding that Private and Late College Students can directly access/print their roll number slips from university website.

He said since the examinations are online therefore the unique valid email address of each student is must and the PU has opened web portal for students to provide their email addresses.

"If the students do not provide their email addresses, they will not be able to attempt online papers", he added.

The Controller said mock examination papers have been sent to the students via email to those who have provided their email addresses till 19th July, 2020. He said those who are providing their e-mail addresses now will be covered in next phase and their mock will be opened in next week.

Mock examination can be attempted by every student once and will remain available till 28th July 2020 at 4pm.

He further said instructions regarding mock and actual examinations have been sent via email to the students. He said that the students are hereby directed to watch video tutorial at PU's website as soon as possible to solve their mock examination.