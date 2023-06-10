UrduPoint.com

Babu Sabu-Niazi Interchange U-turn Construction Feasibility In Process

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Babu Sabu-Niazi Interchange U-turn construction feasibility in process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The feasibility study of a U-turn construction between Babu Sabu and Niazi interchanges has been launched, as the project may benefit thousands of vehicles everyday after completion.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan told APP on Saturday that tens and thousands of people leaving Lahore or entering the provincial capital would be facilitated through the project on daily basis.

To a query, Israr Khan said that 95 per cent of the piling work at the site of flyover at Shahdara Chowk had been completed, while construction of underpass at Gulshan-e-Ravi T-Junction was being completed rapidly.

He said that the pace of work at both projects had been speeded up under the provincial government instructions.

The chief engineer said that to ensure smooth traffic flow at one of the main entry and exit points of the city, Sagian makeshift cattle market would not be established this year due to the ongoing Shahdara Chowk flyover project, he added.

He said Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa had ordered for appointing additional traffic personnel for guidance of citizens and implementation of the devised traffic plan, effectively.

Related Topics

Lahore Vehicles Traffic SITE Muhammad Ali May Market Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Business setup in 45 minutes with business activit ..

Business setup in 45 minutes with business activities at SPCFZ

12 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5t ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5th session of Arab Parliament i ..

27 minutes ago
 Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

57 minutes ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

2 hours ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.