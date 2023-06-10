Babu Sabu-Niazi Interchange U-turn construction feasibility in process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The feasibility study of a U-turn construction between Babu Sabu and Niazi interchanges has been launched, as the project may benefit thousands of vehicles everyday after completion.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan told APP on Saturday that tens and thousands of people leaving Lahore or entering the provincial capital would be facilitated through the project on daily basis.

To a query, Israr Khan said that 95 per cent of the piling work at the site of flyover at Shahdara Chowk had been completed, while construction of underpass at Gulshan-e-Ravi T-Junction was being completed rapidly.

He said that the pace of work at both projects had been speeded up under the provincial government instructions.

The chief engineer said that to ensure smooth traffic flow at one of the main entry and exit points of the city, Sagian makeshift cattle market would not be established this year due to the ongoing Shahdara Chowk flyover project, he added.

He said Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa had ordered for appointing additional traffic personnel for guidance of citizens and implementation of the devised traffic plan, effectively.