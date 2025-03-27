Open Menu

Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant To Be Built With Rs. 81 Billion

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant to be built with Rs. 81 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to build the city's first wastewater treatment plant at a cost of Rs.81 billion.

According to the official documents, the government will build the Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant at a cost of Rs 81 billion and 729.6 million. The Babu Sabu project will be completed in June 2025. The project will reduce water pollution and make water safe. It is worth mentioning here that a project management unit had already been set up for the Babu Sabu project in September 2023 at a cost of Rs.300,000.

This project will be established on 836 acres of land near Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, that will help purify the water of Central Sewerage District, South Civil Sewerage District.

Babu Sabu Project will purify the water of Southwest District. In this connection WASA has sought approval for unnecessary expenses worth crores in Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Meanwhile, more than Rs.249.98 million will be spent on purchase of latest electronic equipment.

The Punjab government is making huge initiatives to improve urban living conditions through economic, social and ecological sustainable utilization of wastewater infrastructure.

Through this projects, investigating and assessing different investment components for sound wastewater disposal, treatment and flooding coastal protection would be carried out.

