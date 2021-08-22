UrduPoint.com

Babusar Road Remains Closed For Traffic On August 23, 2021 From 4 Am To 2 Pm

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:10 PM

Babusar road remains closed for traffic on August 23, 2021 from 4 am to 2 pm

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Babusar road will remain closed for traffic on August 23, 2021 from 4 am to 2 pm for removal of debris and boulders in order to open the road for two-way traffic.

Assistant Commissioner Chilas has advised passengers, transporters and tourists to avoid travelling on Babusar road to avoid inconvenience and use KKH for travelling.

He has directed the contractor to deploy maximum machinery to complete the work as soon as possible.

AC has requested all concerned to extend cooperation with district administration Diamer, Police and working force.

