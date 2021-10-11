Babusar Road to remains closed for all types of traffic due to heavy snowfall, Commissioner Diamer Astore division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Babusar Road will remain closed for all kind of traffic due to heavy snowfall, said commissioner Diamer Astore division on Monday.

Meanwhile Gilgit-Baltistan Tourist Police advises passengers / tourists to avoid travelling on Babusar Road due to heavy snowfall.

The police have asked travellers to use KKH- Chilas-Kohistan Road as an alternative route.

To get any kind of information from Tourist Police Gilgit Baltistan contact the helpline number 1422/05811930055.