Babusar Road To Remains Closed For All Types Of Traffic Due To Heavy Snowfall, Commissioner Diamer Astore Division
Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:10 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Babusar Road will remain closed for all kind of traffic due to heavy snowfall, said commissioner Diamer Astore division on Monday.
Meanwhile Gilgit-Baltistan Tourist Police advises passengers / tourists to avoid travelling on Babusar Road due to heavy snowfall.
The police have asked travellers to use KKH- Chilas-Kohistan Road as an alternative route.
To get any kind of information from Tourist Police Gilgit Baltistan contact the helpline number 1422/05811930055.