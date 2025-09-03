Open Menu

Babusar Top Attack, DPO Mansehra Assures Best Medical Care For Injured Policemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Babusar Top attack, DPO Mansehra assures best medical care for injured policemen

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur on Wednesday visited Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad and inquired after the policemen injured in the firing attack on a police mobile near Gitti Das check post, adjacent to Police Station Naran, at Babusar Top.

During the visit, the DPO inspected the medical facilities being provided to the injured personnel and directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible treatment. He said, “Our Ghazis are our valuable asset, and no negligence or lapse in their treatment will be tolerated.

Paying rich tribute to the bravery and dedication of the injured policemen, DPO Gandapur said that the courage and determination with which they confronted criminal elements is a matter of pride for the entire police force. He vowed that the miscreants involved in the cowardly attack would be brought to justice and awarded exemplary punishment.

Later, the DPO met the families of the injured policemen and assured them of every possible support and cooperation from Mansehra Police.

