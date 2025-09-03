Babusar Top Attack, DPO Mansehra Assures Best Medical Care For Injured Policemen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur on Wednesday visited Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad and inquired after the policemen injured in the firing attack on a police mobile near Gitti Das check post, adjacent to Police Station Naran, at Babusar Top.
During the visit, the DPO inspected the medical facilities being provided to the injured personnel and directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible treatment. He said, “Our Ghazis are our valuable asset, and no negligence or lapse in their treatment will be tolerated.
”
Paying rich tribute to the bravery and dedication of the injured policemen, DPO Gandapur said that the courage and determination with which they confronted criminal elements is a matter of pride for the entire police force. He vowed that the miscreants involved in the cowardly attack would be brought to justice and awarded exemplary punishment.
Later, the DPO met the families of the injured policemen and assured them of every possible support and cooperation from Mansehra Police.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
-
Khanpur Dam spillways opened as precautionary measure
-
'Killer' held after five years
-
Babusar Top attack, DPO Mansehra assures best medical care for injured policemen
-
NA Speaker offers condolences on passing of Sadiq Sanjrani’s father
-
Tangible steps being taken for resolving citizens’ problems: DC