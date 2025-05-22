Babusar Top Reopens After Six-month Closure, Boosting Tourism In Northern Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Situated at an altitude of 13,700 feet above sea level, the reopening of this high-altitude pass has sparked a significant increase in tourist activity across the Kaghan Valley and adjoining northern regions.
The scenic Babusar Top connects the picturesque town of Naran in the Kaghan Valley with Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan via the Babusar Pass and remains closed during the winter due to heavy snowfall and treacherous road conditions. With the arrival of summer, the road has now been cleared, enabling safe passage for travelers and adventurers heading toward the northern areas.
Officials from the Kaghan Development Authority confirmed that the National Highway Authority (NHA) has completed the road clearance operation. However, a formal notification of the road’s reopening is still awaited from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra. Despite this, traffic has begun to flow, and preparations are underway to ensure the safety and facilitation of tourists.
Law enforcement authorities have started setting up security and check posts along the route to manage the expected surge in visitors.
Several checkpoints have already been established up to the Besal area, providing monitoring and assistance for travelers.
The resumption of traffic on Babusar Top is expected to significantly benefit the local tourism economy. According to the Hotel Association, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of tourists from various parts of the country, with hundreds of visitors now arriving daily in Naran. Hotels, restaurants, and tour operators are reporting a sharp rise in bookings and activity, signaling a strong start to the summer tourism season.
Local stakeholders, including hoteliers and tour guides, have welcomed the reopening and are hopeful for a prosperous season, provided that authorities continue to ensure road safety and timely communication regarding weather conditions and travel advisories.
As the scenic route once again opens up breathtaking views and adventure opportunities, Babusar Top is poised to reclaim its status as a premier destination for nature lovers and thrill-seekers from across Pakistan and beyond.
