Babuzai, Kabal, Barikot farmers get wheat seeds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat, Fazal Hakeem on Tuesday distributed 8,874 bags of wheat seed among flood affected farmers of Tehisl Babuzai, Kabal and Barikot.

The seed distribution ceremony among others was attended by teshsil Mayor, Assistant Commissioner and officials of agriculture department.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman DDAC said steps have been taken to facilitate farmers keeping in view their importance in augmenting provincial economy.

He said 25,000 rupees would also be distributed among farmers in second phase. He also assured full cooperation to farmers and said their concerns would be raised at concerned forums.