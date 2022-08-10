Babuzai Tehsil to be turned into model area: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Swat City Council, Shahid Ali Khan has said that all available resources would be utilized to resolve the problems of the general public and turn Tehsil Babuzai into a model area.

Talking to a delegation in his office on Wednesday, the Mayor said that progress and development of the people is his top priority, saying the present government is focusing on the utilizing of all available resources on uplift of the people.