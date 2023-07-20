Baby boy died of suffocation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A child was died of suffocation as his heirs forget to pick him mistakenly and locked the automatic car here at Ditta khail, here on Thursday.

According to a spokespersons, Muhammad Bashir (03) s/o Kaleem khan r/o Ditta khail was sleeping in the car and was travelling with his Uncle and Aunt.

After reaching the bazaar mistakenly heirs of him forget to take him with them and locked the car.

As the results, he died of suffocation.

Further investigation was under way.