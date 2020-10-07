Baby Feed Corner, Nursing Room centers to inaugurate soon in Quetta: Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said the country's first Baby Feed Corner and Nursing Room has been set up in the Balochistan Assembly which would be formally inaugurated soon.

All facilities have been ensured in the Corner and Nursing Room while Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr.

Rubaba Khan Buledi expressing these views on Wednesday during inspecting of establishment modern centers in the Balochistan Assembly and Quetta Court (Kehchari).

On the occasion, she was briefed about progress on going projects in detail by relevant official.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Health directed that steps would be taken to expedite work of the projects including Feed Corner and Nursing Room to make functional of them soon.