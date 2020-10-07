UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baby Feed Corner, Nursing Room Centers To Inaugurate Soon In Quetta: Rubaba

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Baby Feed Corner, Nursing Room centers to inaugurate soon in Quetta: Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said the country's first Baby Feed Corner and Nursing Room has been set up in the Balochistan Assembly which would be formally inaugurated soon.

All facilities have been ensured in the Corner and Nursing Room while Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr.

Rubaba Khan Buledi expressing these views on Wednesday during inspecting of establishment modern centers in the Balochistan Assembly and Quetta Court (Kehchari).

On the occasion, she was briefed about progress on going projects in detail by relevant official.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Health directed that steps would be taken to expedite work of the projects including Feed Corner and Nursing Room to make functional of them soon.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Quetta Progress Court

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

16 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

32 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

46 minutes ago

14 killed, 993 injured in 916 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Eurasian economic summit starts with focus on Belt ..

2 minutes ago

Ammunition Detonating at Former Military Base in R ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.