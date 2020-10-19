UrduPoint.com
Baby Feed Corners Set Up At Balochistan Assembly, Court, Airport

The government of Balochistan has set up Baby Feed Corner and Nursing Rooms at the court, provincial assembly and airport under the nutrition program of the health department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The government of Balochistan has set up Baby Feed Corner and Nursing Rooms at the court, provincial assembly and airport under the nutrition program of the health department.

"Baby Feed Corner and Nursing Rooms will be set up at 25 to 30 locations in the provincial capital," Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr.

Rubaba Khan Buledi said while talking to media at the inauguration ceremony of the country's first Baby Feed Corner and Nursing Room established at Quetta International Airport on Monday.

She said that on first phase, the Baby Feed Corner and Nursing Rooms have been set up at three places in the provincial capital where women are provided with prayers facility as well.

"Efforts are afoot to set up the facility at main points in the entire province," she noted.

