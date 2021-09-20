Baby feeding, child care centers setup at KP Assembly secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly became the first assembly of the country where baby feeding and day care centers were being set up for the female parliamentarians.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Monday inaugurated the Baby Feeding and Child Care Centres where members of Women Parliamentary Caucus, UNICEF, KP health department, P&DW and female members of the assembly were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ghani appreciated the measure and said that now the female legislators would not have to leave their infants at home for attending assembly sessions or committees' meetings.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the women were being empowered by ensuring their presence in the legislating process.

Members Women Parliamentary Caucus Dr Sumaira Shams, Dr Asiya Asad, Madiha Nisar and others highly appreciated the initiative and said that KP assembly also took leading role in every initiative including paperless assembly, setting up of separate chambers for opposition and parliamentary leaders and now baby feeding and Child Care Center.

They also called for establishing Child Care Centers at Girls colleges and schools for female teachers and other staff.

On the occasion, a representative of KP Health Department said the provincial government has started work on Baby Friendly Hospital project initially in four major hospitals of Peshawar including Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Movli Gee Hospital and one in DHQ Abbottabad wherein female doctors and other staff could feed their infants at the hospitals in privacy during the duty hours.