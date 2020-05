Baby girl drowns in canal in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A three-years-old girl drowned in Jhang branch canal near Aminpur banglow

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 )-:A three-years-old girl drowned in Jhang branch canal near Aminpur banglow.

Rescue-1122 said here on Thursday that Faisal's wife resident of Aminpur Bungalow was washing clothes at the bank of Jhang branch canal when her daughter Rimsha (3) fell into the canal while playing.

The rescuers fished out the body after 18 hours hectic efforts near Chak No 252-JB.

The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities, rescue 1122 added.