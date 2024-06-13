Baby Girl Drowns In Water Tub
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A baby girl drowned in a water tub in Buchiana, a suburb of tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, two-year-old girl Jannat, daughter of islam, a resident of Buchiana was playing in water-filled tub when accidently he fell into it and drowned.
A rescue team shifted the girl to THQ hospital but she died before provision of any medical help. The body was handed over to the family.
