(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A baby girl was run over by a tractor-trolley on Narwala Road, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a speeding tractor-trolley hit Arham near Jawad Club Chowk. She died

on-the-spot. Police have taken driver and vehicle into custody.