UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baby Killed, Father Injured In Wall Collapse In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:41 PM

Baby killed, father injured in wall collapse in Faisalabad

A suckling baby was killed while her father sustained injuries when a wall of their house collapsed due to thunderstorm at Mehndi Mohallah Phattak near Hajiabad on Monday late night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : A suckling baby was killed while her father sustained injuries when a wall of their house collapsed due to thunderstorm at Mehndi Mohallah Phattak near Hajiabad on Monday late night.

According to Rescue-1122, Ameer and his daughter Mahi (2) were buried under the debris of the wall.

Rescue team reached the site and pulled out the victims from debris. Mahi died on the spot while Ameer sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Died SITE From

Recent Stories

WikiLeaks Alarmed by News of First COVID-19 Death ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus outbreak: RCB sprays sodium hypochlori ..

1 minute ago

Baku Interested in Buying Russian Fighter Jets - A ..

5 minutes ago

Child Protect & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) gears up it ..

8 minutes ago

Premier League stars will 'play part', says union ..

8 minutes ago

CS reviews wheat procurement arrangements

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.