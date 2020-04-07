Baby Killed, Father Injured In Wall Collapse In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:41 PM
A suckling baby was killed while her father sustained injuries when a wall of their house collapsed due to thunderstorm at Mehndi Mohallah Phattak near Hajiabad on Monday late night
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : A suckling baby was killed while her father sustained injuries when a wall of their house collapsed due to thunderstorm at Mehndi Mohallah Phattak near Hajiabad on Monday late night.
According to Rescue-1122, Ameer and his daughter Mahi (2) were buried under the debris of the wall.
Rescue team reached the site and pulled out the victims from debris. Mahi died on the spot while Ameer sustained injuries.
The injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital.