Baby killed, father injured in wall collapse in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : A suckling baby was killed while her father sustained injuries when a wall of their house collapsed due to thunderstorm at Mehndi Mohallah Phattak near Hajiabad on Monday late night.

According to Rescue-1122, Ameer and his daughter Mahi (2) were buried under the debris of the wall.

Rescue team reached the site and pulled out the victims from debris. Mahi died on the spot while Ameer sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital.