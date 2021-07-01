Baby recovered dead from trash

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A newly born baby was found dead on a heap of trash in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, some passerby spotted body of a newly born baby wrapped in a cloth and placedon a heap of rubbish near street No 1, mohalla Rasool Nagar, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and informed the Rescue office.

The rescue team reached the spot and handed over the body to concerned police.