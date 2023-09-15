Baby with heart out of chest dies

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The infant who was born last week with his heart out of his thorax died on Friday despite the provision of intensive care at the direction of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Vice Chancellor Children Hospital Lahore, Dr Masood Sadiq confirmed the death of the infant, Abdullah.

According to the VC, the child fell prey to the rare disease Ectopia cordis in which the baby's heart doesn't have the typical coverage of the breastbone.

He said it was not possible to operate the baby at such a beginning of age. The child was brought to the hospital and admitted to the ICU ward where he suffered from Sepsis disease which caused his death following the intensity of the infection.

It's pertinent to note that the child, Abdullah was born on September 6 whose heart was out of his thorax but working properly.

Muhammad Qasim, the father appealed to Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to help him out for curing the child through a viral video message. The CM took notice and the child was shifted to Children Hospital Multan from the native Muzaffargarh where experts started looking after him.

A team of expert doctors arrived at Children's Hospital Multan from Lahore upon the directives of CM Punjab. Later, the infant was shifted to Children's Hospital Lahore where he died today despite the tireless effort of the pediatricians.