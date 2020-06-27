Dead body of a new-born baby was found in a canal which was apparently thrown into canal water

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Dead body of a new-born baby was found in a canal which was apparently thrown into canal water.

Police sources said that local people found body of a new-born baby in AP Branch Canal near Airport.

Soon after receiving information, the rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service, 1122 and Police rushed to the scene and the body was taken out from the canal water.

The body was shifted to hospital morgue.

The police have lodged a case and started investigation into the incident.

Further probe was underway.