UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baby's Body Found In Canal In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:22 PM

Baby's body found in canal in Bahawalpur

Dead body of a new-born baby was found in a canal which was apparently thrown into canal water

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Dead body of a new-born baby was found in a canal which was apparently thrown into canal water.

Police sources said that local people found body of a new-born baby in AP Branch Canal near Airport.

Soon after receiving information, the rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service, 1122 and Police rushed to the scene and the body was taken out from the canal water.

The body was shifted to hospital morgue.

The police have lodged a case and started investigation into the incident.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Water Rescue 1122 From Airport

Recent Stories

1 minute ago

UK to Cancel 14-Day Quarantine for Foreign Arrival ..

8 minutes ago

A Battery Beast at 5,000mAh: Meet the new HUAWEI Y ..

23 minutes ago

MS Civil Hospital urges people to adopt precaution ..

8 minutes ago

One window centre set up at corporation office

8 minutes ago

FM Qureshi inaugurates rebuilt mosque at foreign m ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.