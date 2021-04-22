UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bacha Khan Dastarkhawan To Start From Apr 23 (Friday)

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:19 PM

Bacha Khan Dastarkhawan to start from Apr 23 (Friday)

Khudai Khidmatgar , the affiliated organization of Bacha Khan Trust (BKT) has announced to start ' Bacha Khan Dastarkhawan' for deserving people from April 23 ( Friday), said a press release issued by the trust here Thursday

Bacha Khan Dastarkhawan would be arranged by Khudai Khidmatgar City District chapter at Bacha Khan Chowk of provincial metropolis wherein deserving and poor would be given Iftari. The dastarkhawan would be supervised by Chief of Khudai Khidmatgar organization, Dr. Shams-ul-Haq.

Similar events would be held on various places of the city for the faithful during holy month of Ramzan.

More Stories From Pakistan

