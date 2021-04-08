Bacha Khan Medical Complex granted MTI status

KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday announced that the Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi has been granted the status of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday announced that the Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi has been granted the status of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) of the district.

This was announced by KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra while presiding over the meeting of the first board of Governors (BoG) of Gajju Medical College and Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi here on Thursday.

The provincial minister said that it is big honour for the people of Swabi that from today, the hospital of their district has also been included in the list of the big hospitals of the province.

He said that the BoG of the hospital is comprised of the representatives of their own area. He said that members of BoG Bacha Khan Medical Complex have vast experience in various sectors and now they will serve the area.

Mr. Jhagra said that maximum funds would be allocated for the hospital in upcoming budget and spent through BoG on provision of maximum health facilities to the people.

He expressed the hope that Bacha Khan Medical Complex would not only provide treatment to the residents of Swabi rather would also bear the burden of patients from other adjacent districts.

The provincial minister termed the hospital a big gift of the provincial government for the people of Swabi.

Later, he visited different sections of Bacha Khan Medical Complex and reviewed health facilities at High Dependency Unit (HDU), Casualty and other wards of the hospital.