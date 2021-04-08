UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bacha Khan Medical Complex Granted MTI Status

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:01 PM

Bacha Khan Medical Complex granted MTI status

KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday announced that the Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi has been granted the status of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday announced that the Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi has been granted the status of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) of the district.

This was announced by KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra while presiding over the meeting of the first board of Governors (BoG) of Gajju Medical College and Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi here on Thursday.

The provincial minister said that it is big honour for the people of Swabi that from today, the hospital of their district has also been included in the list of the big hospitals of the province.

He said that the BoG of the hospital is comprised of the representatives of their own area. He said that members of BoG Bacha Khan Medical Complex have vast experience in various sectors and now they will serve the area.

Mr. Jhagra said that maximum funds would be allocated for the hospital in upcoming budget and spent through BoG on provision of maximum health facilities to the people.

He expressed the hope that Bacha Khan Medical Complex would not only provide treatment to the residents of Swabi rather would also bear the burden of patients from other adjacent districts.

The provincial minister termed the hospital a big gift of the provincial government for the people of Swabi.

Later, he visited different sections of Bacha Khan Medical Complex and reviewed health facilities at High Dependency Unit (HDU), Casualty and other wards of the hospital.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Swabi From Government

Recent Stories

ADEDD organises first virtual edition of &#039;The ..

6 minutes ago

Militants Beheaded 12 Foreigners in Mozambique, Vi ..

2 minutes ago

MEPCO to set up power distribution centre for Rama ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

2 minutes ago

IBA files review petition in lawyers' illegal cham ..

5 minutes ago

US Weekly Jobless Claims up Over 2% as Struggle Wi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.