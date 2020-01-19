UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bacha Khan Trust Research Centre Launches Two New Books

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Bacha Khan Trust Research Centre launches two new books

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Bacha Khan Trust Research Centre (BTRC) Sunday launched two books as the BTRC is a platform where someone fined educational atmosphere.

The book Adme Tashuddad Maf kora ao Taglaara (Non-violence, narrative and way forward), Jaba Qaam ao Adab (Language, Nation and Literature) penned down by noted scholar, Dr Khadim Hussain.

The writer of second book title Pukhtani Leed Luri (Pashtun Perspectives) is Khan Zaman Kakar.

Related Topics

Sunday

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

1 hour ago

UAE allocates US$20 million to Arab Gulf Programme ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DFF’s three-year st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.