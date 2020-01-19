Bacha Khan Trust Research Centre launches two new books

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Bacha Khan Trust Research Centre (BTRC) Sunday launched two books as the BTRC is a platform where someone fined educational atmosphere.

The book Adme Tashuddad Maf kora ao Taglaara (Non-violence, narrative and way forward), Jaba Qaam ao Adab (Language, Nation and Literature) penned down by noted scholar, Dr Khadim Hussain.

The writer of second book title Pukhtani Leed Luri (Pashtun Perspectives) is Khan Zaman Kakar.