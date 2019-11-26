Bacha Khan University (BKU), Charsadda announces BA/BSc, B-Tech exam schedule

Bacha Khan University (BKU), Charsadda on Tuesday announced schedule for BA/BSc supplementary and B-Tech (Civil and Electrical) examination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Bacha Khan University (BKU), Charsadda on Tuesday announced schedule for BA/BSc supplementary and B-Tech (Civil and Electrical) examination.

According to the schedule the BA/BSc exams will be held on January 15--for which entry forms could be submitted till December 2 with normal fee.

December 9 will be the last date for submission of forms with double fee.

Last date for submission of forms for B-Tech exam to be held on 18 December will be December 6. Entry forms for these exams could be obtained directly from the university office.