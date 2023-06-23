Open Menu

Bacha Khan University (BKU) Charsadda Approves Budget For Year 2023-24

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Law and Higher Education, Justice (Retired) Irshad Qaiser Friday presided over the Senate meeting of Bacha Khan University (BKU) Charsadda and approved surplus budget of Rs 937.932 million for the year 2023-2024

The senate meeting was informed about financial affairs of university and austerity measures being taken to strengthen financial position of the varsity.

Caretaker Minister appreciated the financial management of the varsity and said that universities should focus quality education and research work enabling students to compete in the current challenging environment.

