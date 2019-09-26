Bacha khan University management bans wandering together by male, female students in campus

Ban has been imposed on roaming together by male and female students in Bacha Khan University Charsadda Peshawar

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Ban has been imposed on roaming together by male and female students in Bacha Khan University Charsadda Peshawar.According to the issued notification from university management that, pairing of male and female students is non-Islamic and immoral while strict action will be taken against wandering together male and female students in campus.

The university management also said that, those students who violate this code of conduct will be fined and their parents will be called to University.The notification to this effect was issued on September 23 by Bacha Khan University.