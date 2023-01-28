UrduPoint.com

Bacha Medical College Cancels All Interviews

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Bacha Medical College cancels all interviews

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Medical Teaching Institute Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan on Saturday canceled all the interviews of faculty including the Dean scheduled on January 28 due to ban imposed by Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to a letter issued by the college administration to act upon the ECP instruction regarding the ban on posting and transfer and announcement of developmental schemes for the conduct of provincial assembly elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all the interviews have been canceled till further order.

It is worth mentioning here that the ECP had taken notice of the interviews in BMC Mardan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Mardan January All

Recent Stories

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

2 minutes ago
 First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

1 hour ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.