Bacha Medical College cancels all interviews

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Medical Teaching Institute Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan on Saturday canceled all the interviews of faculty including the Dean scheduled on January 28 due to ban imposed by Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to a letter issued by the college administration to act upon the ECP instruction regarding the ban on posting and transfer and announcement of developmental schemes for the conduct of provincial assembly elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all the interviews have been canceled till further order.

It is worth mentioning here that the ECP had taken notice of the interviews in BMC Mardan.