Bachal Shah terms Sindh Budget as people friendly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Religious Affairs, Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah on Monday said that the current annual budget of the Sindh government is people-friendly and no more balanced budget could have been presented in the present circumstances

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Religious Affairs, Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah on Monday said that the current annual budget of the Sindh government is people-friendly and no more balanced budget could have been presented in the present circumstances.

While talking to APP, he said the Sindh budget has tried to provide relief to all the sections and the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party deserves praise.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's team has worked day and night to make a people-friendly budget, he said.

He said that announcement for the creation of more than 2,500 new teacher positions for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the budget is highly laudable.