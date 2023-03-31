UrduPoint.com

Bachal Shah Visits Ramzan Bachat Bazar Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Bachal Shah visits Ramzan Bachat Bazar Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Religious Affairs, Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani, who has been appointed focal person by the government to control the prices of food items during Ramazan, visited the Bachaat bazaars in Khairpur on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kabir Muhammad Shah, MukhtiarKar Khairpur Abdul Hakeem Dharejo, Assistant Mukhtiarkar Sheeraz Phulpoto, Zahoor Hussain Tanwri of Bureau of Supply and Prices, and other relevant officers briefed him about the daily price checking of the utility items, fruits, vegetables and other items.

They told him that the district administration collected thousands of rupees as fines from the shopkeepers, and fruit vendors who charged rates from the citizens higher than the fixed rates.

Syed Bachal Shah while talking to the media said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed all deputy commissioners of the Sindh to establish Bachat Bazaars in their respective districts as well as at taluka levels to provide cheap and quality items to the people of the province during Ramadan.

He said that he has come to Khairpur to witness the established Bachat Bazzars and mechanism of price controlling to give a report to the Chief Minister.

He said that crops and commodities have been destroyed in the province due to the recent rains and floods and people are worried. He advised growers to cultivate more vegetables so that the availability of vegetables at affordable rates to the general public can be ensured. He said that magistrate powers have been delegated to DCs, ACs, Commissioners and officers of concerned departments to redress complaints about essential items in the markets.

