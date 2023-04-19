Bachani requests for NA body to probe water theft reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Zulfiqar Bachani on Wednesday requested Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe reports of water theft and no water reaching downstream.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly about the non-provision of water to Sindh as per its share under the Water Accord, he said the province had been provided about 40,000 cusecs water and asked the Chair to form a committee to check the facts and figures of theft and complaints of water not reaching downstream.

The speaker referred the matter to the NA's Standing Committee on Water Resources for further deliberations.