Bachat Bazaars set up in city to give relief to general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration on Sunday set up 'Bachat Bazaars in different talukas of Hyderabad to provide relief to the people affected by food inflation.

The members of Sindh Assembly Sharjeel Inaam Memon and Abdul Jabbar Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Assistant Commissioners concerned separately inaugurated Bachat Bazaars in Tando Jam and Latifabad on Sunday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharjeel Memon said on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah it was decided to organize weekly Bachat Bazars in every district of the province to provide relief to the people affected by food inflation and price hike and implementation had been started from Hyderabad.

He asked the administration to ensure provision of essential food items to the people at cheaper rates at the Bachat Bazars as compared to open market.

He said weekly Bachat Bazaars in other districts would soon be set up as directed by the Chief Minister Sindh.

Sharheel Menon also directed the district administration to ensure provision of essential items to the people at the rates fixed by the government.

Strict implementation on standard operating procedures against COVID-19 must be ensured and no one should be allowed entry into the bazaar without having a face mask, Sharjeel Memon stressed.

Earlier, MPA Memon along with DC Fuad Ghaffar, Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima and others inspected arrangements by visiting stalls in Bachat bazaars.

Meanwhile, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan along with Deputy Commissioner and AC Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi inaugurated Bachat Bazaar in Latifabad and reviewed arrangements for facilitation of the people.

Speaking to the media, Abdul Jabbar Khan said the objective of setting up Bachat Bazaar was to provide relief to common men.

He said due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases people should take precautionary measures and they must wear face masks while visiting Bachat bazaars.

A large number of people rushed to the bachat bazaars organized in different areas of Hyderabad district and purchased essential food items at the prices fixed by the government.

The stalls of wheat flour, sugar, edible oil, rice, pulses, vegetables and other food items and essential commodities had been established in the bazars where people visited and purchased items of their choice.

Bachat bazaars remain open from 9 am to 5 pm for the general public under supervision of concerned Assistant Commissioners.