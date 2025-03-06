Open Menu

Bachat Bazaars To Alleviate Impact Of Inflation During Ramadan: Shrajeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Bachat Bazaars to alleviate impact of inflation during Ramadan: Shrajeel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Sindh government has set up Bachat Bazaars across the province to provide subsidized essential items to the people and also alleviate impact of inflation during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Sharjeel Memon said that the initiative by the Sindh government was part of its people-friendly policy.

The objective of this initiative is to provide basic necessities at affordable prices and shield the middle and low-income classes from the effects of inflation, he stated.

He said that providing relief to the people is the top priority of the Sindh government, and the setting up of Bachat Bazaars is a step in this direction to ease the burden of inflation.

These markets will offer daily essentials at lower prices to help alleviate the hardships of the common man.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated that the Sindh government has taken comprehensive measures to ensure transparency and effective administrative supervision of these markets.

Government officers have been deployed at each market to monitor prices and promptly prevent any profiteering, hoarding, or mismanagement.

He clarified that profiteering and mismanagement will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

