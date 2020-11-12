"Bachat Bazaars" To Be Set Up For Facilitation Of People

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to facilitate the general public, the district administration has decided to establish " Bachat Bazaars" on every Sunday in all four Talukas of Hyderabad and a committee was also constituted to make the initiative successful and beneficial for the people. According to a notification issued here on Thursday, an 18- member committee headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I and comprising Directors of Agriculture Extension, Agriculture Marketing, District food Controller, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority, Assistant Commissioner of respective Taluka, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply, Assistant Director Weight and Measurement and representatives of HCCI, Chamber of Small traders and small industries, Fruit Market, Anaj Mandi and two each Focal Persons of all four Talukas of the district was assigned the task to ensure successful establishment of the Bachat Bazaars.

The chairman and focal persons of each Taluka and members of the committee shall ensure the setting up of Bachat Bazaars on every Sunday, the notification stated. The committee shall also ensure availability of essential commodities in Bachat Bazaars in sufficient quantity at discounted prices.

It was also assigned the task to check the quality of essential commodities and to ensure that the available items are of standard quality. The committee shall also ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) should strictly be followed by every visitor and the stall holders, the notification added.