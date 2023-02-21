'Bachat bazaars' to be set up in different areas of Karachi ahead of Ramazan: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Tuesday said that before the holy month of Ramzan, 'Bachat bazars' will be set up in different areas of the city providing food and utility items at X-mill prices to facilitate the citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Tuesday said that before the holy month of Ramzan, 'Bachat bazars' will be set up in different areas of the city providing food and utility items at X-mill prices to facilitate the citizens.

He said this in his office during the briefing of the departments related to the revenue collection of KMC.

He said that the Bureau of Supply and Prices and other relevant institutions will also be contacted in this regard, and steps will be taken to facilitate and improve such markets in the city.

Senior Director Enterprise and Investment Promotion (E&IP) Department Mohammad Saleem, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas Hasni and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman was briefed about the recovery situation of the KMC, he directed the KMC revenue departments to further improve the recovery.

In the briefing presented by the E&IP department, it was stated that 155 bachat bazaars are being set up in different districts of the city, of which 42 bazaars are in Korangi district, 30 bazaars in Malir, 28 bazaars in Central, 25 in Kemari, 23 bazaars in West, Five in East and two in South district where a large number of citizens come to buy food items and other necessities of life.

For these bazaars, permission is obtained from the Bureau of Supply and Prices, the concerned SSP and the Deputy Commissioner of the area.

Dr. Syed Saif directed the department that steps should be taken to increase the rent of these bazaars with the coordination of bachat bazaars association. He said every possible effort should be made to achieve the objectives under which these markets are established and citizens should be facilitated in purchasing necessities at reasonable rates in a neat and clean environment.

He said that the majority of the citizens use these markets and since they are close to their residences, they are also easy to access.

In the briefing by the Culture and Sports department, the administrator was informed about the details regarding the cultural programmes, and enhancement of sports facilities at KMC Sports Complex and Women's Sports Complex.

While reviewing the events organized there Administrator Karachi directed that sports facilities should be improved by restoring the Landhi Sports Complex, he said that it is important to provide opportunities for positive and healthy activities to the youth, and for this, there is a need to work at all levels, the main work of KMC is municipal services, however, measures should also be taken for recreational activities.

He said that measures should be suggested to improve the revenue condition and the staff responsible for recovery should be activated so as to achieve the targets given in the budget of KMC.