"Bachat Bazars" To Be Established In Hyderabad On Nov 22

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The local administration would establish Bachat Bazars in every taluka of district on November 22 (Sunday) to provide relief to inflation hit people of the Hyderabad.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioners of Latifabad, Qasimabad, Hyderabad City and Rural taluka would set up Bachat Bazars in their respective areas for providing essential commodities to the general public on government fixed rates as compared to the local markets.

The Assistant Commissioners of Qasimabad and Latifabad have requested the officers concerned to facilitate local administration in arranging Bachat Bazars so that people could be provided relief due to rising trend of price hike in the district.

The Bachat Bazars would be established at the main Park near Hilal-e-Ahmar Dispensary, Pakkora Stop Qasimabad Phase-1 and Bagh-i- Mustafa Latifabad unit 08 on November 22 respectively.

The district Police authorities have been requested to provide sufficient Police force along with Lady Police constables, traffic wardens and walk through gates for fool proof security arrangements at Bachat Bazars.

