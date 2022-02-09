(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The National College of Arts (NCA) Bachelor's Degree Show 2021 launched its second phase on Wednesday.

In the first phase, only Fine Arts students displayed their works and in the second iteration, all other departments including Architecture, Product Design, Textile Design, Ceramic Design, Film and tv and Musicology have exhibited their works.

The Degree Show 2021 is being welcomed by art connoisseurs, teachers and art critics.

Students spend four years at the college exploring multiple mediums of expression, which culminate in the form of the degree show.

Vice-Chancellor NCA Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri said that the Undergraduate Degree Show at NCA was one of its kind in the Art and Design sector of Pakistan, consisting of exclusive works of art every year. He also said that the amount of toil and hard work students and faculty spend to make the thesis successful is unmatchable.

The show will continue till February 18.