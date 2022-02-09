UrduPoint.com

Bachelor's Degree Show 2021 Begins At NCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Bachelor's Degree Show 2021 begins at NCA

The National College of Arts (NCA) Bachelor's Degree Show 2021 launched its second phase on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The National College of Arts (NCA) Bachelor's Degree Show 2021 launched its second phase on Wednesday.

In the first phase, only Fine Arts students displayed their works and in the second iteration, all other departments including Architecture, Product Design, Textile Design, Ceramic Design, Film and tv and Musicology have exhibited their works.

The Degree Show 2021 is being welcomed by art connoisseurs, teachers and art critics.

Students spend four years at the college exploring multiple mediums of expression, which culminate in the form of the degree show.

Vice-Chancellor NCA Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri said that the Undergraduate Degree Show at NCA was one of its kind in the Art and Design sector of Pakistan, consisting of exclusive works of art every year. He also said that the amount of toil and hard work students and faculty spend to make the thesis successful is unmatchable.

The show will continue till February 18.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Fine February Textile TV All

Recent Stories

President for further simplifying registration pro ..

President for further simplifying registration procedure for foreign companies

1 minute ago
 Coordination among NADR, Local Govt. Information D ..

Coordination among NADR, Local Govt. Information Dept urged for succession certi ..

1 minute ago
 Drugmaker GSK logs slumping annual profits

Drugmaker GSK logs slumping annual profits

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues revised sch ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues revised schedule of KP's second phase LG ..

1 minute ago
 17 criminals arrested; cash and valuables recover ..

17 criminals arrested; cash and valuables recovered

5 minutes ago
 ACE Pb makes recovery of Rs 422 mln in January

ACE Pb makes recovery of Rs 422 mln in January

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>