Back Door Recruiting Policy In Different Departments Not Acceptable:GB Food Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Bureaucracy in various government departments of Gilgit-Baltistan was recruiting through back door due to which merit was being trampled, said food minister GB Shamsul Haq Lone on the point of order in the pre-budget session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

He said that It was not possible to improve the system without accountability.

On this occasion Deputy Speaker GB Nazir Ahmed Advocate said that we could not turn a blind eye to it, adding that there were so many flaws in this system that it was impossible to fix the system without accountability.

The Deputy Speaker has constituted a special committee of the Assembly and directed the committee to review the illegal recruitments and submit a detailed report to the Assembly within two weeks.

