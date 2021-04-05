Back door recruiting policy in different departments not acceptable:GB Food Minister

Bureaucracy in various government departments of Gilgit-Baltistan was recruiting through back door due to which merit was being trampled, said Food minister GB Shamsul Haq Lone on the point of order in the pre-budget session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

He said that It was not possible to improve the system without accountability.

On this occasion Deputy Speaker GB Nazir Ahmed Advocate said that we could not turn a blind eye to it, adding that there were so many flaws in this system that it was impossible to fix the system without accountability.

The Deputy Speaker has constituted a special committee of the Assembly and directed the committee to review the illegal recruitments and submit a detailed report to the Assembly within two weeks.