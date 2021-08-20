UrduPoint.com

Back Of Terrorist Organisations Will Be Broken If They Did Not Receive Any Fund From India: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Back of terrorist organisations will be broken if they did not receive any fund from India: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the back of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist organizations like Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) would be broken if they did not receive any funds from India.

Talking to Turkish news channel TRT, he said Pakistan wanted that the government in Afghanistan should be inclusive having representation of all groups.

"We believe that the people of Afghanistan have the right to make decisions inside Afghanistan but the regional countries can play their role in enabling stability in the war-torn country." He said Pakistan was in touch with all the regional countries including China, Turkey, United States of America and United Kingdom.

Countries of the region could play their role for peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had called leaders of all the world powers and trying to come up with the strategy that decision making was not done in isolation, it should be collective and take the situation inside Afghanistan towards stability.

Pakistan tried to create a positive environment and persuaded the Taliban and the United States to negotiate, the minister said.

He said Pakistan also tried that Taliban and Kabul government should also hold talks but unfortunately due to negative attitude of Ashraf Ghani the opportunity was wasted.

To a question, he said Pakistan did not control the Taliban and it did not have decision making powers with the Taliban. However he said Pakistan was in touch with all groups in Afghanistan and yesterday it hosted a delegation of Afghan Parliament here. "We are in touch with all Afghan factions and want installation of all inclusive dispensation in Kabul having representation of all the factions."Answering another question, the minister said the statement by the spokesman of the Afghan Taliban that the territory of Afghanistan would not be allowed to be used against any other country was extremely welcome.

He said Pakistan's basic condition was that the territory of Afghanistan should not be allowed to be used against any other country and Afghanistan would not be allowed to become a hub of international terrorist organizations at all costs.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Balochistan Prime Minister World Army Turkey China Parliament United Kingdom United States Hub Ashraf Ghani All From Government

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

3 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.