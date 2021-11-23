"Back to writing letters: A movement" campaign launched at Kinnaird College

Postmaster General Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza on Tuesday inaugurated a campaign titled "Back to writing letters: A Movement" here at Kinnaird college for Women University

Principal Kinnaird College for Women University Dr Rukhsana David, President department of Philosophy Nimra Yousaf, faculty members and a large number of students attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Postmaster General Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza said that new generation had computers in their lives and were connected socially as well as globally through their digital devices.

He said that the campaign was launched to impart the youth about the love, attraction and feeling hide in letters which wrote to love ones, adding that letter-writing was not only simple communication of facts or information but it was something uniquely putting pen to paper to form words and sentences.

He said that digital messages were dictated by technology,while hand-written letters were "focused and private craft of an individual".

"When someone sends you a hand-written letter you receive a part of who they are",he added.

Imran Raza urged the students to adopt and help revive the age old tradition of writing letters.

He highlighted that another purpose of the campaign was to increase the revenue and to strengthen the core function of the department.