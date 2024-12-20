- Home
Back With A Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns For Season 6! A Fresh Stage For Emerging Talent, Premiering December 28, 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Nescafé Basement Season 6 is bigger, bolder, and ready to set the stage ablaze! Returning for its highly anticipated sixth season on December 28, 2024, the iconic platform is gearing up to showcase Pakistan’s next generation of musical trailblazers
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Nescafé Basement Season 6 is bigger, bolder, and ready to set the stage ablaze! Returning for its highly anticipated sixth season on December 28, 2024, the iconic platform is gearing up to showcase Pakistan’s next generation of musical trailblazers. With a celebration of raw talent, boundless creativity, and the unifying magic of music, this season promises to captivate and inspire like never before.
Muhammad Fahad Yousaf, Business Executive Officer Coffee C Beverages at Nestlé Pakistan, shared:
"We are thrilled to bring back Nescafé Basement. This platform has consistently
launched the careers of extraordinary artists, and we believe Season c will continue to showcase the remarkable talent our country has to offer.
"
Season 6 will take audiences on a journey of original compositions, fresh
collaborations, and captivating performances that redefine the local music landscape. Known for discovering stars who’ve gone on to make waves in the industry, Nescafé Basement is more than a show—it’s a launchpad for dreams.
Fuad Ghazanfar, Head of Marketing C Communications at Nestlé Pakistan, added: "Nescafé Basement connects with youth through music, inspiring and empowering emerging talent. It solidifies Nescafé’s role as a cultural catalyst, fostering a vibrant music community in Pakistan."*
Nescafé Basement Season 6 is coming to your screens across major digital platforms, bringing a spectacular showcase of exclusive performances and groundbreaking
musical talent. Prepare to be mesmerized as the stage comes alive with electrifying energy and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for thrilling updates on the lineup and performances—this is a season you won’t want to miss!
