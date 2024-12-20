Open Menu

Back With A Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns For Season 6! A Fresh Stage For Emerging Talent, Premiering December 28, 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Season 6! A Fresh Stage for Emerging Talent, Premiering December 28, 2024

Nescafé Basement Season 6 is bigger, bolder, and ready to set the stage ablaze! Returning for its highly anticipated sixth season on December 28, 2024, the iconic platform is gearing up to showcase Pakistan’s next generation of musical trailblazers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Nescafé Basement Season 6 is bigger, bolder, and ready to set the stage ablaze! Returning for its highly anticipated sixth season on December 28, 2024, the iconic platform is gearing up to showcase Pakistan’s next generation of musical trailblazers. With a celebration of raw talent, boundless creativity, and the unifying magic of music, this season promises to captivate and inspire like never before.

Muhammad Fahad Yousaf, Business Executive Officer Coffee C Beverages at Nestlé Pakistan, shared:

"We are thrilled to bring back Nescafé Basement. This platform has consistently

launched the careers of extraordinary artists, and we believe Season c will continue to showcase the remarkable talent our country has to offer.

"

Season 6 will take audiences on a journey of original compositions, fresh

collaborations, and captivating performances that redefine the local music landscape. Known for discovering stars who’ve gone on to make waves in the industry, Nescafé Basement is more than a show—it’s a launchpad for dreams.

Fuad Ghazanfar, Head of Marketing C Communications at Nestlé Pakistan, added: "Nescafé Basement connects with youth through music, inspiring and empowering emerging talent. It solidifies Nescafé’s role as a cultural catalyst, fostering a vibrant music community in Pakistan."*

Nescafé Basement Season 6 is coming to your screens across major digital platforms, bringing a spectacular showcase of exclusive performances and groundbreaking

musical talent. Prepare to be mesmerized as the stage comes alive with electrifying energy and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for thrilling updates on the lineup and performances—this is a season you won’t want to miss!

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Business December Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights ..

Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights programme

16 minutes ago
 Permanent Committee for Human Rights​ welcomes s ..

Permanent Committee for Human Rights​ welcomes statement by UN Special Rapport ..

31 minutes ago
 ‘Investopia Tokyo’ explores investment, financ ..

‘Investopia Tokyo’ explores investment, financing opportunities in Japanese ..

31 minutes ago
 Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Se ..

Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Season 6! A Fresh Stage for Emer ..

34 minutes ago
 DC reviews KPIs implementation

DC reviews KPIs implementation

31 minutes ago
 Couple injured in gas explosion in house

Couple injured in gas explosion in house

31 minutes ago
DC reviews steps for celebration of Quaid-e-Azam D ..

DC reviews steps for celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Day

31 minutes ago
 Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

46 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2024

46 minutes ago
 The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 i ..

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties

37 minutes ago
 FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Champi ..

FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Championship

31 minutes ago
 Ultra-processed foods major contributors to diseas ..

Ultra-processed foods major contributors to diseases: Expert

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan