Backward districts equal partners in development process: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that backward districts were equal partners in the development process and the resources had been diverted towards these areas in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure composite development.

He said this during a meeting with the parliamentarians in DG Khan.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said that development was the equal right of every district.

He regretted that the past rulers wasted resources on exhibitory projects and step-motherly treatment was meted out to the backward districts. Personal projection was the priority of the past rulers and they thought of themselves above all, he regretted.

The PTI government had reformed the transgressions of the past governments, the CM added and announced that he was the custodian of every neglected district. Development was the right of South Punjab districts, he stated and added that an in-principle decision had been taken to fix 32 per cent quota for the youth of South Punjab in provincial employment.

This step will remove the sense of deprivation of the youth of South Punjab, he continued. Unlike the past, the quality of life of the people was being improved.

The delegations thanked the CM for taking concrete measures for the development of DG Khan.

You had worked day and night to develop a backward district like DG Khan and the composite development agenda was admirable, they said.

Those who met the CM include Minister of State Zartaj Gul, assembly members including Khawaja Dawood Sulemani, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak, Sardar Mohyuddin Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Shaheena Karim and lawyers and business community members.

Commissioner, RPO and DC DG Khan, Addl. CS (South Punjab), Addl. IG (South Punjab) and others were also present.