Backwardness, Poverty Issues To Be Removed By Using Proper Resources: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that issues of backwardness and poverty in this part of the province would be removed by using available resources in a proper manner

He expressed these views while addressing to different delegations at the Governor House here.

Voicing concerns over the rising population, he said there is a dire need to evolve a comprehensive strategy to create a balance between resources and needs.

He said the people are facing multiple problems due to less financial resources.

We should move forward by learning the best use of resources and discipline, he said. The Governor said that current situation of population is alarming but we are committed to resolving issues by adopting comprehensive policies to achieve progress in all fields.

Explaining the importance and effectiveness of the timely completion of ongoing development projects, he said

if any development project is delayed by any means it aggravates the issues besides the cost of the project.

He hoped that all ongoing projects would be completed as per the given timeframe.

